PIAA team wrestling: Bethlehem Catholic, Nazareth cruise into 3A quarterfinals

HERSHEY — Riley Hughes had thoughts as a freshman and sophomore to stop wrestling.

“I used to get taken down all the time by everybody in the room,” the Bethlehem Catholic senior said. “It was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I’m coming in the room every day just to get beaten up again.

“I used to be so down on myself.”

But the son of NCAA champion and four-time PIAA gold medalist John Hughes always had the support of his family, friends and coaches to help him get through the tough times.

Thursday at the PIAA Class 3A team wrestling championships, Hughes showed the progress he’s made with an 8-1 victory to help Bethlehem Catholic to 55-3 win over District 1 third seed Council Rock South at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Hughes is 14-2 the last two years, both losses coming to Golden Hawks teammate Charlie Scanlan.

“I’m always ready to wrestle,” he said. “Coach [Jeff Karam] always gives me chances to compete. It sucks that the only guy to beat me in the room and out is a teammate. But my teammates have helped me get so much better.”

Junior George Pavis, sophomore Marco Frinzi and senior Nico Spezza also made their marks when they took the mat at the Giant Center.

Pavis, stuck behind state No. 1-ranked Kollin Rath at 139, had a 24-second pin Thursday. Frinzi made his descent to 127 pounds and grinded out a 5-1 win. He’s 20-0 in his two-year career and will battle fellow sophomore Shane McFillin for the starting spot for the individual postseason.

Spezza has been sick off and on this season. He missed a month before returning in late January. He had a first-period pin at 215.

Karam takes advantage of the program’s annual journeys to Hershey to get those who would be starters on many other teams matches at the state team tournament. If nothing else, it serves as a reward for perseverance.

Hughes is a prime example.

“Riley is really good,” Karam said. “He’s made some huge jumps in our program. A couple years ago, we took him to a summer tournament and he didn’t win a match.

“From then with a dad who was a national champ and a face of Pennsylvania wrestling, Riley’s found his own niche. I’m really proud of him. I have no problem throwing him out there and getting him a match, and I have no problem putting him out there again.”

Bethlehem Catholic, which has won 32 consecutive duals, faces District 7 runner-up and 2021 state champion Waynesburg in Friday’s quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Nazareth 48, Delaware Valley 15

The Blue Eagles registered four pins and three technical falls in a second win this season over the Warriors.

Nazareth (16-2) faces District 3 champion Central Dauphin (16-0) in Friday’s quarterfinals at 2 p.m.

Blue Eagles coach Dave Crowell wants to see improved pace in how his wrestlers compete, to show that their ramped up training in January is paying off.

“I’d like to see our pace to be faster because if you don’t after you do all that work, you’re in the same level as [your opponent],” he said. “You have to push. It’s not easy, but you have to try it. You have to pick up that speed a little bit, the frequency of your shots, how much activity is going on out there.”

Sonny Sasso (215), Sean Kinney (285), Jake Doone (139) and Cade Campbell (145) had falls for Nazareth. Marco Malerba (189), Remy Trach (107) and Charlie Bunting (127) had technical falls.

Freshman Brayden Zuercher had a good pace, was strong in the third period and was close to a few scoring opportunities. His escape and rideout was enough to flip an earlier loss to Delaware Valley’s A.J. Dierksen at 160.

“I’m going with Wheatley and [Sasso], [Okamoto] and Malerba every day,” Zuercher said. “Rolling around with them in the practice room has definitely made me a lot better. And the pace of our practices has picked up as the season has gone on.

“In the beginning of the year, my gas tank was kind of low. When I wrestled [Dierksen] the first time, he scored five points in the third period on a five-point move. That’s how I lost. With all this training we’ve been doing, I’ve been getting stronger. I wasn’t tired at all for this match.”

Noah Okamoto and Tahir Parkins weighed in for the Blue Eagles but did not wrestle. Crowell was non committal on whether either would wrestle Friday.

Hempfield 34, Pennridge 32

The Spartans took advantage of an illegal slam at 107 pounds and Eli Carr’s 5-2 decision at 139 to beat the District 1-champion Rams.

Pennridge faces District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley in Friday’s first-round consolations at 11 a.m.

Colby Martinelli was winning 12-8 with less than 10 seconds left at 107 but returned Nico Kapusta to the mat on his forehead. Kapusta was not cleared by a trainer to return so he was awarded the disqualification.

Carr gave up the first takedown at 139 but controlled most of the last two periods to get the win.

Charlie Mesich got a major decision at 145 and Lucas Kapusta a pin at 152 to clinch the mat for the District 7 third seed, which then forfeited the last two bouts.

PIAA Team Wrestling Championships

CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Council Rock South 3

189 : James DeLuise (BC) pinned Aidan Murray, 1:40

215 : Nico Spezza (BC) pinned James St. James, 1:46

285 : Elijah Thompson (BC) pinned Micky Trampe, 0:42

107 : Keanu Dillard (BC) dec. Connor Lenahan, 6-1

114 : Nate Desmond (BC) pinned Christian Zimmerman, 1:13

121 : Luke Reitter (CRS) dec. Ryder Campbell (BC), 6-4

127 : Marco Frinzi (BC) dec. Pat Woloshyn, 5-1

133 : Cael McIntyre (BC) pinned Ajay Bhatt, 1:46

139 : George Pavis (BC) pinned Charlie Musto, 0:24

145 : Riley Hughes (BC) dec. Andrew Lindros, 8-1

152 : Jake Dailey (BC) dec. Gavin Cole, 7-1

160 : Andrew Harmon (BC) dec. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, 7-0

172 : Luke Thomas (BC) maj. dec. Ryan Gottwald, 11-2

Hempfield Area 34, Pennridge 32

189 : Ryan Rowe (P) maj. dec. Ryan Steffey, 12-3

215 : Riley Cullen (P) by forfeit

285 : Elijah Binakonsky (H) dec. Chase Washington, 9-4

107 : Nico Kapusta (H) by disqualification over Colby Martinelli, 5:53

114 : Cole Coffin (P) maj.dec. Ty King, 12-1

121 : Owen Caracciolo (H) pinned Cole Meenan, 3:15

127 : Quinn McBride (P) pinned Logan Williams, 0:24

133 : Ethan Lebin (H) pinned Anthony Granite, 1:44

139 : Eli Carr (H) dec. Sam Kuhns, 5-2

145 : Charlie Mesich (H) maj. dec. Brady McMahon 12-0

152 : Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Gio Iadonisi, 2:59, 34-20

160 : Ryan Gallagher (P) won by forfeit

172 : Talan Hogan (P) won by forfeit

Nazareth 48, Delaware Valley 15

189 : Marco Malerba (N) tech. fall Brennan Colville, 16-0, 3:27

215 : Sonny Sasso (N) pinned Chris Dellabella, 2:55

285 : Sean Kinney (N) pinned Aiden Black, 1:38

107 : Remy Trach (N) tech. fall Dean Gouldthorpe, 16-0, 3:27

114 : Landon Machado (DV) pinned Zak Novak, 3:48

121 : Dominic Rizzotto (N) dec. Brady Colville, 5-0

127 : Charlie Bunting (N) tech. fall Ray Polhill, 19-3, 3:40

133 : Dom Moyer (DV) dec. Jack Campbell, 5-2

139 : Jake Doone (N) pinned Travis Walton, 1:54

145 : Cade Campbell (N) pinned Tristan Gannon, 1:13

152 : Luke Brazanskas (DV) pinned Alex DiMartino, 3:52

160 : Brayden Zuercher (N) dec. A.J. Dierksen, 1-0

172 : Dominic Wheatley (N) dec. Travis Walton, 7-0