Three peregrine falcon chicks that successfully fledged at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in 2022 Photo from National Parks Service

For the third consecutive year, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park has two peregrine falcons nesting atop a rocky bluff overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers.

The appearance of falcons prompted park officials to reinstate a set of temporary closures for surrounding climbing areas on Maryland Heights from Feb. 15 to July 31.