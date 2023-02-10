Change location
See more from this location?
Craig, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to Moffat County High School music department
By Amber Delay O'ConnorCraig Press,7 days ago
By Amber Delay O'ConnorCraig Press,7 days ago
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0