Open in App
KX News

Giving Hearts Day: Winter Men’s Refuge

By Lauren Davis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2dJG_0kiT23pp00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Giving Hearts Day is Tuesday, and organizations across the state are coming together to raise money for their causes. It’s the longest-running giving day in the country.

Giving Hearts Day has helped participating charities raise more than $138 million since its founding in 2008.

Lauren Davis spoke with Winter Men’s Refuge to talk about their organization, and why they need funding.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
One dead following Bismarck home fire
Bismarck, ND21 hours ago
Two detained in Watford City after shots fired
Watford City, ND1 day ago
Basketball: #2 Minot rolls on Senior Night
Minot, ND3 days ago
Basketball: BSC and UTTC matchup for round two of their rivalry
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Basketball: South Prairie-Max making a historical run in the postseason
Minot, ND2 days ago
Dakota Kids Dentistry gives back at the bowling alley
Minot, ND1 day ago
Basketball: University of Mary hosts Northern State in a rare Thursday Night Doubleheader
Bismarck, ND9 hours ago
OFFICIAL: Two final artists announced for the 2023 NDSF concert lineup
Minot, ND22 hours ago
National Basketball Tournament for Tribal Colleges to be held in New Town
New Town, ND2 days ago
Three Affiliated Tribes working to buy 3rd Las Vegas property
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Hyperbaric chamber therapy is changing patients’ lives
Minot, ND14 hours ago
University of Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell stepping down
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Mental health first aid training important to the community
Williston, ND2 days ago
Former Beulah bank president gets 5 years for bank fraud; 3 others also sentenced
Beulah, ND23 hours ago
Basketball: Minot State splits home games with Minnesota State Moorhead
Minot, ND9 hours ago
Bismarck seeking applicants for Special Assessment Commission
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
WDA Basketball: Demons battle in an upset win on senior night, one week left in the regular season
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Bismarck City Commissioners approve proposal for body cameras
Bismarck, ND1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy