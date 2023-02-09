Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
Marina’s cardroom drama serves as a refreshing example of civic engagement.
David Schmalz here, thinking about how every now and then a certain issue will energize an area’s residents, and inspire a level of civic engagement that is far outside the norm. Such was the case a decade ago with Whispering Oaks, a proposed MST transportation hub/business park in the...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Water Quality Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance for Health. Kinesiology Instructor / Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to. A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.
montereycountyweekly.com
Seaside will unveil the Walk of Fame to honor individuals who made an impact in the city.
On Saturday Feb. 11, Seaside will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the first recipients of the Broadway Avenue "Walk of Fame." The Walk of Fame will celebrate residents, both those alive and who have passed, that have contributed to the city of Seaside in important ways. The program was created last year, and started as an idea from resident Elisa Mitchell of creating plaques to recognize residents, and it came to fruition after Mayor Pro Tem Dave Pacheco brought it forward to the council. “That idea grew from there,” says Ashley Collick, Seaside’s assistant city manager.
benitolink.com
Bill’s Bullpen celebrates 35 years selling comics, cards, and collectibles
Bill’s Bullpen is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Hollister and Bill Mifsud Jr. remains irrepressibly enthusiastic about the shop he runs, which his father, Bill Sr., started in 1987. “The fun part of the business,” he said, “is that we have great customers who have been with us a...
SFGate
Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Watsonville, CA
The charming city of Watsonville in the Pajaro Valley of Santa Cruz County is home to over 54,000 Californians. Historically, Watsonville was discovered in 1769 by European expeditions who roamed the Pajaro Valley. During that time, the Costanoans, a Native American tribe, dominated the area. The European pioneers settled the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Welcome back, Dennis the Menace.
Pam Marino here, thankful—as I’m sure many of you are—that Dennis the Menace has been found. More precisely, the Dennis the Menace bronze statue that was pilfered last August from the Monterey playground named for the beloved cartoon character is back. Weekly Staff Writer Rey Mashayekhi reported...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Valentine’s Day treats and events; Whale City Bakery to open Aptos location
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Doan Family: restrictions lifted in search for Kyle Doan
The family tells KSBY that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are lifting all restrictions in the search for Kyle.
sanbenito.com
Emergency CalFresh benefits to end in March
Thousands of households in San Benito County who have received extra CalFresh benefits due to pandemic-related hardships will see a reduction in their monthly allotments as of April 1, according to authorities. During the Covid-19 pandemic, households receiving CalFresh benefits received temporary emergency allotments or increases of at least $95...
kion546.com
The Wind Ushers In The Cold
A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!
Full closure of Highway 9 will last until March
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans has announced the full closure of Highway 9 between lower Glen Arbor Road and Holiday Lane. The closure was caused by a slide during the winter storms. Reopening is now expected on March 4, per Caltrans. Crews said that after an initial clean-up of the area, they noticed damage The post Full closure of Highway 9 will last until March appeared first on KION546.
Phys.org
The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer
Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
benitolink.com
Gunshot detection system gets mixed reviews nationally
When a representative for ShotSpotter, a Fremont-based company that claims its technology helps police detect where gunshots are coming from to accelerate response time to shootings, made his sales pitch to the Hollister City Council on Jan. 17, Councilwoman Dolores Morales questioned the project and asked that the process slow down so staff could look at other companies that provide similar products.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Feb. 8, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:46 a.m. Shoplifting on Walnut Av. 3:35 a.m. Burglary on 8th St. 9:06 a.m. Hit-and-run traffic collision on Heidi Dr. 2:30 p.m. Fraud on Calaveras Wy. Jan. 31. 1:41 p.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on 9th St. Feb. 1. 7:03...
Comments / 0