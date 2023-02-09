On Saturday Feb. 11, Seaside will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the first recipients of the Broadway Avenue "Walk of Fame." The Walk of Fame will celebrate residents, both those alive and who have passed, that have contributed to the city of Seaside in important ways. The program was created last year, and started as an idea from resident Elisa Mitchell of creating plaques to recognize residents, and it came to fruition after Mayor Pro Tem Dave Pacheco brought it forward to the council. “That idea grew from there,” says Ashley Collick, Seaside’s assistant city manager.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO