Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Legacy student stabbed, one arrested

By Erica Miller,

7 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing a Legacy High School student. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to be booked into the Midland County Detention Center this evening.

The incident is being investigated by Midland ISD Police and the Midland Police Department and the investigation is ongoing.

Midland ISD said the incident is believed to have occurred near the Midland High School campus in the area of F Street and Ohio Avenue; however, the details of the stabbing are still not clear.

The victim was taken to Legacy High by a friend and was discovered by an administrator in the parking lot. Staff brought the student to the nurse, who administered first aid. The student was transported to the hospital.

MHS and LHS parents were informed of the incident via callout Thursday evening.

MISD issued this statement about the incident, “Thanks MPD for their quick response in making an arrest. We also thank LHS staff for assisting the victim. Additional counselors will be available tomorrow to assist those who might need additional resources. The investigation continues, and MISD will provide an update when it has more details.”

