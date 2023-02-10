Tompkins County man arrested on larceny and fraud charges

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tompkins County man has been arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday after an investigation into fraudulent business practices going back to 2019.

According to New York State Police, 44-year-old, Orion C. Parker Megivern, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, and has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

State police claim that Parker Megivern had entered into agreements with customers who wanted heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installed in some form.

Police say Parker Megivern received down payments for the services, but either never started the work, or completed only a small portion of it without finishing.

Police say that in a multi-month investigation, starting in August of 2022, they covered incidents dating back to September 2019 and included 13 separate complainants.

Parker Megivern was arraigned in the Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, with police saying he was released pending further proceedings.

State police are asking anyone who has similar incidents involving Parker Megivern to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 607-347-4463 or the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 607-257-1345.

