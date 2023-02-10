Kessler Edwards talks about opportunity with Sacramento Kings following trade from Brooklyn Nets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – New Kings forward Kessler Edwards talks about joining his new team in Sacramento following a trade from the Nets earlier in the week, the opportunity with his new team, seeing his former Brooklyn team blow up the roster by sending Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant into the Western Conference, and the likelihood of playing with the G League’s Stockton Kings.

