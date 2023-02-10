monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Car Robbery With Axe; Fake Boss Tells Employee to Buy Gift Cards and Send Him Their Numbers; Young Men Push Old Lady and Steal Her Purse; More... 7 days ago

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for February 2 – 8. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police ...