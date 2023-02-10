Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KHON2

Kansas transfer Steven McBride hoping to make immediate impact at Hawaii

By Christian Shimabuku,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoRe_0kiSzj3p00

In an effort to overhaul its roster following the mass exodus of the Todd Graham era, 53 newcomers joined the University of Hawaii football team in 2022, while an additional 30 players signed in advance of the 2023 season.

Among the players who joined the Rainbow Warriors seeking a fresh start is former Kansas receiver Steven McBride, who caught 20 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns over his three seasons. Heâ€™ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UH.

All the latest sports news from Hawaiiâ€™s sports station

â€œItâ€™s crazy to come out here in paradise, to have a fresh start,â€� McBride told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. â€œYou know, just come and feel what is way, way different than the mainland so thatâ€™s what I really like about here. Just getting around exploring the island and just Hawaii period is crazy.â€�

McBride joins an inexperienced wide receivers room at Hawaii but one that figures to have its yardage total go up across the board as the program returns to the run and shoot offense.

â€œI mean, my focus is making a big impact on the team, playing my position, playing my position total to the max and using my talent to impact the team. Iâ€™m looking to be one of the receivers to make a big impact on it, be a part of it,â€� McBride said of the run and shoot. â€œItâ€™s a different type of offense that Iâ€™ve been through and Iâ€™ve been through a lot of offenses, but this one is is unique for the game.â€�

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Police respond to ‘argument’, H1 partially closed
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Juvenile dies, another injured after hit and run on Kapiolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Good Samaritan who helped save a woman from being attacked in Mililani speaks
Honolulu, HI13 days ago
Look: College Cheerleading Squad Has Been Suspended Indefinitely
Clarksville, TN22 hours ago
Man, 44, in serious condition after fireworks mishap
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Suspect allegedly fled after fatal domestic dispute on Kauai
Kalaheo, HI16 hours ago
Overturned vehicle closes multiple lanes on H-1 eastbound
Honolulu, HI5 days ago
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Hilo, HI17 hours ago
‘Behind Bars: Prison Women Speak’ screens at Doris Duke
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Officer injured, HPD pursuit from Laie ends in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI22 hours ago
Police capture, arrest Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate
Pearl City, HI19 hours ago
Police searching for car that hit man in Nanakuli crosswalk
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Former Hawaii NFL player discusses coming out
Waimanalo, HI6 days ago
Bloomingdale’s Offers An Exclusive Clothing Line To Customers
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Way 2 Go! Victor and Billie Martino
Kihei, HI1 day ago
Ikaika Anderson asks to be removed from DHHL consideration
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
More heavy rain could impact the islands this week
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Governor preparing for next New Aloha Stadium step
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Kailua lane closure to affect traffic Feb. 16-17
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Woman dies following early morning accident on Likelike Hwy.
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Road closed in Aiea due to criminal investigation
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
The GRAMMY Museum to Honor Hawaiian Culture and Music in Annual Mele Mei Concert
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Deadly hit-and-run at future red light camera site
Honolulu, HI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy