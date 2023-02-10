Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Super Bowl ready: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas' sportsbook opens

By Angelina Dixson,

7 days ago
Just in time for the Super Bowl this Sunday, the sportsbook inside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opened Thursday .

It's called the Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sportsbook. The grand opening was celebrated by the first bet placed by former Cincinnati Bengals player, "Ickey" Woods.

The new sports book features luxury seating, high-definition TVs and over-the-counter wagering.

As the big game day grows near there's always the concern about online betting fraud. However, Bryan Bennett Betfred USA remains optimistic.

"Regulated gaming is a highly regulated business so to be able to protect consumers, protect businesses, and also generate tax revenue for the state and taxpayers. So, I think we largely done a phenomenal job as an industry keeping that piece out of the industry," said Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer with Betfred USA.

Bennett also says Las Vegas will always have retailing sports betting, but as betting becomes legalized in other states online will likely be the future of the industry.

