Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens

You probably already recycle your plastics at home, but have you ever thought of recycling your old electronics too?

Evterra is making it easier to do it locally.

It's the first-ever electronics recycling and processing facility in the state of Nevada. The Henderson facility celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

It's able to receive and process nearly 300 million pounds of e-scrap metal every year. Items like old cell phones, computers, printers and more.

The electronics are shredded with a state-of-the-art machine. Then can be used for commodities like steel, aluminum and plastics.

"The industry existed for about 20-25 years. However, by volume, plastic cans, aluminum, they're the largest recyclables in the world. The fastest growing segment of waste is actually electronics. We're here to support the proper recycling of those electronic devices," Jeff Gloyd, president of Evterra.

Evterra also has data destruction services if needed.