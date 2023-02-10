Open in App
Henderson, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada's first-ever electronics recycling facility opens

By Angelina Dixson,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s83g4_0kiSy3It00

You probably already recycle your plastics at home, but have you ever thought of recycling your old electronics too?

Evterra is making it easier to do it locally.

It's the first-ever electronics recycling and processing facility in the state of Nevada. The Henderson facility celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

It's able to receive and process nearly 300 million pounds of e-scrap metal every year. Items like old cell phones, computers, printers and more.

The electronics are shredded with a state-of-the-art machine. Then can be used for commodities like steel, aluminum and plastics.

"The industry existed for about 20-25 years. However, by volume, plastic cans, aluminum, they're the largest recyclables in the world. The fastest growing segment of waste is actually electronics. We're here to support the proper recycling of those electronic devices," Jeff Gloyd, president of Evterra.

Evterra also has data destruction services if needed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nevada State
Popular discount retailer announces closure of 4 Nevada stores with clearance sales on all items
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada sees growth of minority entrepreneurs
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
2 men get cars back after more than a year at Duaine’s Automotive in Henderson
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Most Popular
Meeting demand: Henderson Executive Airport expands aircraft parking
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Homeless encampments growing in east Las Vegas creating concern
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas business practices upcycling to create natural dog food
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
North Las Vegas intersection becomes crash ‘hot spot’ due to streetlight outage
North Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
With pipeline fixed, Las Vegas attention now on gas prices
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect opens applications for local businesses
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
‘We’re not sure we’ll be around by next year,’ Nevada troopers make far less as more exit department
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Artist restores sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops as renovations continue
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Cars disappear as 'crazy' sandstorm engulfs Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Oscar Myer’s Wienermobile: Stolen in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Architect makes impact in Las Vegas and beyond
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas makes catalytic converter possession illegal, with exceptions
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas Home Sales And Rental Prices Drop
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
It’s Hard To Smoke Marijuana In Las Vegas, But That’s Changing
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Large shopping center sign catches fire near Charleston, Decatur
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy