MSU football is latest to offer 2024 Tennessee TE Max LeBlanc

Michigan State football is joining the party in the recruitment of a rising 2024 tight end prospect from the Volunteer State.

Max LeBlanc of Chattanooga, Tenn. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. LeBlanc is a tight end prospect and plays for Baylor School.

LeBlanc has yet to be ranked on 247Sports but will be soon enough based on the amount of interest he’s receiving on the recruiting trail. He holds more than 25 offers, according to 247Sports. Some of the more notable schools to extend an offer to LeBlanc includes Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Colorado and Michigan State.

