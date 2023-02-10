Nikki DeLoach Teases Possible ‘Awkward’ Movie, Shares Her Vision for MTV Reunion Special

You’re welcome! Nikki DeLoach is aware of the demand for an Awkward reunion movie — and fans aren’t the only ones pushing to make it happen.

“We've met about it and we’ve all got together — the entire cast — and started having conversations about it,” DeLoach, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while promoting her new Hallmark film, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season . “So, believe me, there is nothing more that all of us would want to do than to come back to those characters and see what they're doing 10 years later. I mean, I've actually thought so often what Lacey would be like [now].”

The Love & Other Drugs actress starred on the MTV series from 2011 to 2016. She portrayed Lacey Hamilton, the young mom of Jenna Hamilton ( Ashley Rickards ) who wants the best for her daughter — but doesn’t always get it right.

The show, which followed Jenna coming of age after an accident leads her peers to wrongly believe she attempted suicide, was an irreverent comedy that instantly became a cult classic . The show captured the highs and lows of adolescence while introducing real-life topics in darkly comedic ways — something that resonated with young viewers.

While Lacey often had an antagonistic relationship with her daughter, her growth over the course of the series made her a fan favorite. Initially introduced as a stay-at-home mom, she finished the series as a college student looking toward a bright future.

“My story that I pitched to them [for a reunion] was that Lacey has now created essentially this, like, Rodan + Fields,” the Hallmark star explained to Us . “She has created this skincare empire where she brings all the women in because she was going to college when we left her for the first time in her 30s. And so I'm like, she's this entrepreneur for women, women empowering women . It's like a Rodan + Fields type of thing. Is that not perfect?”

DeLoach added that despite wanting to highlight Lacey’s development in any potential Awkward reunion, there were some things she wouldn’t change about her character. “But she still wears her wedge heels,” she joked. “She is still Lacey. Tight clothes, wedge heels.”

While the Cranberry Christmas star shared that the cast is “having conversations” about finding a way to bring Awkward back to the small screen, she’s currently focused on her latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries project. Curious Caterer: Grilling Season , which premiered on Sunday, February 5, and serves as a sequel to 2022’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate. DeLoach stars as caterer and amateur sleuth Goldy Berry opposite Andrew Walker’s detective Tom Schutz.

The Five More Minutes actress promised “action,” “humor” and “romance” in the film , confessing that the “slow burn” love story between Goldy and Tom may leave fans wanting more — and yearning for a third installment.

Even if another Curious Caterer movie doesn't come to fruition, DeLoach has no plans to stop her professional partnership with the 43-year-old Three Wisemen and a Baby star , whom she's acted alongside in six different Hallmark projects.

“I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, family. The fact that we get to go do that and work together and do these movies, it’s so cool,” DeLoach gushed of her costar.