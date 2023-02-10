‘Magic Mike’ Director On Thandiwe Newton’s Exit From The Film: ‘I Consider It Private’

With the theatrical release of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” just a day away, director Steven Soderbergh is clearing up a rumor about a rift involving a former cast member.

Last April, it was announced that Salma Hayek was tapped to replace Thandiwe Newton as the film’s female lead opposite Channing Tatum just 11 days into production.

Rumors quickly began swirling about why Newton suddenly dropped out, with outlets like Page Six and The Sun speculating she was fired after having a fiery on-set fight with Tatum over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

At the time, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters,” according to The Hollywood Reporter .

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, Soderbergh revealed that none of the headlines he saw about Newton’s departure were factual, but what did happen was “private.”

“Nothing I ever saw was accurate, and there’s really no upside for anybody involved in litigating this or excavating it because I consider it private,” Soderbergh shared.

“Everything I saw publicly was wrong. It was just…I don’t think anybody sees any benefit in running through this publicly. It becomes something you can’t control. Right now, to keep it private means all of us can control it, and I think that’s where it should sit for the time being,” the Oscar winner continued.

The first “Magic Mike” film turned out to be a surprise hit, grossing $167 million at the box office, and was followed by the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.” “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks the third and final installment in the comedy-drama cinematic franchise.

The film follows Mike (played by Tatum) as he prepares to “take the stage again following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida,” according to the film’s synopsis.

“Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse,” the synopsis continues.

Tatum’s “Magic Mike” character, Mike Lane, is loosely based on the actor’s brief stint as an 18-year-old male performer in Tampa, Florida, before he found success in Hollywood.

Last February, Tatum revealed on “ The Kelly Clarkson Show ” that he nearly turned down the opportunity to star in the upcoming film after being asked if he’d be willing to follow an intense diet and fitness regimen required to reprise his original role.

“That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that,” the 42-year-old told host Clarkson while showing off a shirtless photo of him from 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL.”

“It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural,” he added. “That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”

Directed by Soderbergh, the film also stars Ayub Khan-Din, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Juliette Motamed, Jemelia Georg and Vicki Pepperdine.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits theaters Friday.