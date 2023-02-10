1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

Change location
Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd.
One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating.
The area is currently blocked of while police investigate. Police suggest avoiding this area.
