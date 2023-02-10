Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUZ3H_0kiSsyIx00

Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd.

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating.

The area is currently blocked of while police investigate. Police suggest avoiding this area.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK
1 Dead After Shooting In SW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Authorities Respond To Double Rollover Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Person taken to hospital after crash in southwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Most Popular
Authorities Respond To School Bus Crash In NW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash, Foot Chase
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
1 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit Across OKC
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Person dies in multi-vehicle crash on highway in Purcell, OHP says
Purcell, OK1 day ago
Winds Contributed To House Fire, OKC Firefighters Say
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Police investigating after child accidentally shot in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Video: OKCPD dash, body cam shows officer-involved shooting
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
1 Killed After 2 Consecutive Crashes On Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
1 In Critical Condition After I-240 Rollover, Ejection
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma City police arrest man who ran off after crashing car
Oklahoma City, OK20 hours ago
Oklahoma troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in OKC
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Pedestrian Struck By Train In South OKC
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
One arrested in southwest OKC deadly stabbing
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Motorcyclist Injured After Crash Involving School Bus In NW OKC
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Suspect identified in Del City arson case
Del City, OK2 days ago
Norman School Bus Involved In Crash
Norman, OK3 days ago
Two in custody after burglary of Oklahoma dispensary
Moore, OK3 days ago
OSBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death’ At Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK2 days ago
Man Arrested, Charged Following Alleged Robbery, Escapes
Spencer, OK2 hours ago
OKC Police Searching For Woman Who Bought Vehicle With Stolen Identification
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
Body Found In Bethany; Authorities Investigating
Bethany, OK3 days ago
“Part of my parents’ retirement”: OKC jewelry heist costs two businesses close to $1M
Oklahoma City, OK12 hours ago
Two Tuesday Morning stores closing in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Land where Oklahoma City grocery store once sat being purchased by city
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy