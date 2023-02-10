Open in App
Utah State
Bring Me The Sports

D'Angelo Russell allegedly was 'very frustrated' with Rudy Gobert

By Joe Nelson,

7 days ago

Russell would sometimes bemoan Gobert's struggles in the locker room and on the floor, according to Krawczynski.

An inability to connect on the court with Rudy Gobert allegedly led to feelings of frustration that D'Angelo Russell struggled to keep to himself.

In an interview with KFAN's Dan Barreiro on Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski, of The Athletic, described the "uncomfortable" situation that allegedly bubbled up inside the locker room and on the court.

"I do think that there were some chemistry issues. I don't think it was Jimmy Butler level. I don't think it was a 5-alarm fire or anything like that, but it was very clear to me, really for much of the season, but especially over the last 3 or 4 weeks, the team in general has had issues with incorporating Rudy Gobert," Krawczynski began. "

D'Lo wore those issues on his sleeve. He was very frustrated – often – with Rudy. With him not being able to catch some passes, with him missing layups and bunnies near the rim, with his offensive struggles this season for the Timberwolves. That frustration was palpable within the Timberwolves locker room."

Krawcyznski believes other players may also be frustrated with Gobert's struggles but unlike Russell were able to bottle those emotions.

"D'Lo certainly tried to make it work but it was uncomfortable at times. We would come into the locker room and you could hear him actively just kind of bemoaning the situation. I've talked to coaches and players from other teams who heard him just kind of getting down on Rudy during games.

"There was this perception that D'Angelo Russell was very frustrated with Gobert and did not seem as open to working with him or trying to find a happy medium as maybe some of the other players were, trying to make what has so far been a disappointing trade, try to find a way to make it work."

It's believed that part of the reason Minnesota wanted Conley is because he has three years of experience playing with Gobert in Utah. Last season alone Conley and Gobert connected on 51 lob dunks, whereas the Russell-to-Gobert connection generated just 13 lob dunks, according to Krawczynski.

You can listen to Krawcynski's radio appearance here .

