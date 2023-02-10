Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City'

By KCAL-News Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEZgj_0kiSrzDt00

Local firefighters prepare for the next big earthquake at 'Disaster City' 02:51

As the world watches the deaths mount in Turkey following the devastating earthquakes, local firefighters are training to make sure they are prepared to respond to a similar disaster.

Crews from all over Southern California gathered at a training center in Sherman Oaks, dubbed "Disaster City," to learn how to search for victims trapped under rubble brought by an earthquake.

Equipped with listening devices and cameras, these teams of firefighters methodically searched behind every wall and building for hours Thursday.

"We have people trapped in buildings and we have to use canines, cameras and listening devices to locate these folks and get them out in a timely manner," said Oxnard Fire Department Captain John Cecena.

Fire departments like Pasadena and Monterey Park took part in this week-long search and rescue course at the Los Angeles Fire Department's John Ruedy Memorial Training Center. Firefighters like Tai Trinh said they wished they could be helping those trapped under the rubble in Turkey.

"It's devastating," he said. "We feel bad being here, not being able to be deployed."

During the exercise, instructors placed hidden golf balls and speakers to represent victims. Trainees used their equipment to listen for faint taps coming from inside a container or someone crying.

"They're honing search skills down to the level of a golf ball, with the idea that when they're looking for human beings, it will be an easier task," said Cecena.

LAFD Battalion Chief Craig White has been deployed to some of the worst disasters, like the Northridge earthquake, and knows the importance of always being ready.

"Unfortunately, it is not a matter of if, but when," he said. "We don't know. We want to be prepared."

While the LAFD responds to disasters locally and across the nation only two teams in the United States will respond to international emergencies. Currently, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is in Turkey aiding in the rescue efforts.

As of Feb 9. at 4 p.m., the death toll of the earthquake has soared past 20,000.

