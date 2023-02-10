South Gate vehicle theft scheme suspects arrested; police seek more victims 02:06

Two South Gate alleged serial carjackers who used Facebook to lure mostly Spanish speaking victims to meet, then stealing their cars, have been arrested.

A month-long investigation led to the Jan. 26 arrests of Arnulfo Lira and Jose Parga of Bell Gardens. Through Facebook, the two would often lead their victims to business parking lots, meeting mostly in front of either Walmart or Petco to commit their crimes. They offered quick cash jobs, transporting merchandise, to people with newer cars or they would persuade victims to get a rental.

Authorities said if victims refused, the suspects would threaten them with a gun, sometimes kidnap them, and steal their vehicles.

Of the 15 Known victims, police say none of the vehicles have been recovered.

Police said since the pair's Jan. 26 arrest, there haven't been any more of this type of car jackings, but the investigation is not over.

It is believed there are more victims out there. Police are looking for witnesses and anyone with any information about the suspects and the crimes.