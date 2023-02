Riverside Rite Aid evacuated as an armed man barricades himself inside of store's freezer 01:12

A Riverside Rite Aid Pharmacy on Canyon Crest Drive was evacuated around 4 p.m. Thursday as police reported a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a store freezer. The original call to the police stated a man walked into the store yelling, armed with knives.

Riverside police say they are working to de-escalate the situation, and are asking shoppers to avoid the area.

No further information is available.