Man shot dead near Times Square

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said.
The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. The NYPD has not yet publicly identified the victim.
Police recovered a shell casing at the scene of the shooting. Officers were looking at surveillance video from the area.
No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.
