Man shot dead near Times Square

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said.

The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. The NYPD has not yet publicly identified the victim.

Police recovered a shell casing at the scene of the shooting. Officers were looking at surveillance video from the area.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

