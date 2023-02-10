Spectral Global Cuisine to Open Two Korean Concepts

Spectral Global Cuisine restaurant group is gearing up to open two more of its six concepts: Kitchen of Korea #1 and ZIP Korean BBQ #2 .

Kitchen of Korea — a premium steakhouse serving freshly prepared meats, seafood, and vegetables — will debut its maiden operation in Torrance, while ZIP Korean BBQ ’s second installation will open in Northridge .

In addition to their respective fare, both concepts offer traditional Korean side dishes and a teppanyaki-style experience. Each will open in the spring of 2023.

ZIP Korean BBQ’ s flagship location resides in Tustin , and SGC will open a Newark , CA location in the fall of 2023 . Kitchen of Korea , on the other hand, plans to expand to Irvine , and both concepts will get Las Vegas, Nevada outposts later this year.

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .