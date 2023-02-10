localocnews.com

OC Supervisor and Chairman Don Wagner, along with City Council Members in Irvine, Seal Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel, endorse Scott Baugh for Congress By courtesy, 7 days ago

By courtesy, 7 days ago

Scott Baugh (CA-47) announced he has received more key local endorsements. Endorsing Baugh for Congress are Orange County Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Don ...