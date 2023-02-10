Open in App
Baltimore, MD
News-Herald

Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program

By Field Level Media,

11 days ago
Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore in the U.S. District Court of Maryland and lays out what's described as an "overly aggressive and disturbing pattern" of denying benefits for specious, subjective reasons, making it far more difficult for retired players to receive health care they need after playing in the NFL.

