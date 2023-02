nbcboston.com

Nahant Residents Haven't Seen a Change in Coyote Activity Since Sharpshooters Were Brought in By Abbey Niezgoda, 7 days ago

By Abbey Niezgoda, 7 days ago

It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they ...