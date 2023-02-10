Texas, Oklahoma Joining the SEC in 2024

Alabama will have two new conference opponents in just over a year when the Longhorns and Sooners leave the Big 12 to join the SEC.

Alabama football already has the Texas Longhorns on the schedule for 2023, but starting in 2024, they will be part of the same conference.

The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference officially confirmed Thursday night that Texas and Oklahoma will officially be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC July 1, 2024, moved up one year from the previous date of 2025.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the two schools will owe the Big 12 a combined $100 million in an exit fee to join the SEC.

"The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "We are continuing our preparation for the membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the conference's new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league."

In the statement, Sankey also said that the current university presidents and chancellors had previously voted to admit Oklahoma and Texas in 2025 and have now authorized for the two schools to join a year earlier.

The Crimson Tide doesn't have a deep series history with either program in football. Texas leads the series 7-2-1, but Alabama has won the last two matchups, including the 20-19 win in 2022. The Sooners lead the all time series 3-2-1 with Alabama winning the most recent matchup in the 2018 Orange Bowl.

However, this move affects not only football, but all sports. Texas is currently ranked No. 5 in men's basketball, and Oklahoma beat Alabama last month. The Sooners are perennial powerhouses in women's gymnastics and softball, winning five national championships in each sport since 2013. The Longhorn's won the NCAA volleyball title in 2022.

It will mark the first expansion by the SEC since adding Texas A&M and Missouri in 2012, which are both former Big 12 schools as well.

