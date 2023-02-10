Reports: Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Jack Smith, the special counsel who is leading investigations into former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter told ABC News, The New York Times, and NBC News.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November, tasking him with overseeing the Department of Justice's inquiries into Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

It is not clear what information Smith is seeking to obtain from Pence, ABC News reports, and the subpoena comes after months of negotiations between the former vice president's legal team and federal prosecutors. This move will likely set up a "clash over executive privilege," the Times adds, which "Trump has previously used to try to slow, delay, and block testimony from former administration officials in various investigations into his conduct."