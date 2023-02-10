Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
Inside The Astros

Astros Altuve On The Verge Of Reaching 2,000 Hits In His Career

By Andy Jasner,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbJiF_0kiShDVl00

Houston Astros fan favorite José Altuve is about to reach 2,000 hits in his career.

José Altuve is the ultimate team player.

His work ethic is unmatched. His leadership in the clubhouse is top notch.

Oh, and his talent can’t be questioned.

Altuve has guided the Houston Astros to World Series championships in 2017 and ’22. This roster is stocked again and it wouldn’t be surprising if Altuve helps the Astros accomplish a rare feat – repeating as champions.

Barring injuries, Altuve will also accomplish an impressive milestone with 2,000 career hits. He’ll enter this season with 1,935 hits so racking up 65 more likely won’t take that long.

During the regular season in ‘22, Altuve hit .300 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. He also stole 18 bases in 19 tries.

Even though the 32-year-old Altuve struck out 14 times in 13 playoff games, he also came up with some clutch hits in the American League Championship Series and the World Series.

“In my case, I prepared every day to go out there during the regular season, but I feel like in the postseason you have a little bit more adrenaline,” Altuve said during the playoffs. “It’s not like you care more, but there’s no tomorrow. You better win. You play to win. I like to play in those kinds of games.”

Altuve is still young and will be leading the Astros again on an everyday basis. Expect the 2,000 th hit to come earlier rather than later.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX
Astros GM Brown Hoping For Extensions With More Key Players
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Javier Reminiscing After Signing Contract Extension With Astros
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Astros Have Owned the Yankees In Playoffs
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular
Joe Torre, Former LA Dodgers Manager    
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Agent Denies Report Of Contract Extension For Valdez With Astros
Houston, TX2 days ago
Astros Hire Russ Bove To Assist New GM Brown
Houston, TX19 hours ago
FOCO Launches Astros 'Spring Training Bobbles on Parade' Bobblehead Collection
Houston, TX1 day ago
Dodgers Rumors: Last Remaining Top Free Agent Signs with Rival Padres
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy