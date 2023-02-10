Astros Altuve On The Verge Of Reaching 2,000 Hits In His Career

Houston Astros fan favorite José Altuve is about to reach 2,000 hits in his career.

José Altuve is the ultimate team player.

His work ethic is unmatched. His leadership in the clubhouse is top notch.

Oh, and his talent can’t be questioned.

Altuve has guided the Houston Astros to World Series championships in 2017 and ’22. This roster is stocked again and it wouldn’t be surprising if Altuve helps the Astros accomplish a rare feat – repeating as champions.

Barring injuries, Altuve will also accomplish an impressive milestone with 2,000 career hits. He’ll enter this season with 1,935 hits so racking up 65 more likely won’t take that long.

During the regular season in ‘22, Altuve hit .300 with 28 home runs and 57 RBI. He also stole 18 bases in 19 tries.

Even though the 32-year-old Altuve struck out 14 times in 13 playoff games, he also came up with some clutch hits in the American League Championship Series and the World Series.

“In my case, I prepared every day to go out there during the regular season, but I feel like in the postseason you have a little bit more adrenaline,” Altuve said during the playoffs. “It’s not like you care more, but there’s no tomorrow. You better win. You play to win. I like to play in those kinds of games.”

Altuve is still young and will be leading the Astros again on an everyday basis. Expect the 2,000 th hit to come earlier rather than later.

