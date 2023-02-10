How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Live stream online, TV channel

No. 16 Gonzaga aims to get back on track against visiting San Francisco

Fresh off its overtime loss on the road against No. 15 St. Mary's , No. 16 Gonzaga will look to right the ship Thursday (February 9) as it returns home to close out its regular-season series against San Francisco.

Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2 WCC) led most of the game against St. Mary's, but freshman Aidan Mahaney came alive late to score 16 points in the second half and overtime, propelling the Gaels to a 78-70 victory.

Drew Timme scored a game-high 23 points to pass Jim McPhee for second place on the program’s all-time scoring list, but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs went cold late.

The Zags shot 57% from the floor in the second half but could not keep up the hot shooting in overtime knocking down just 2-7 shot attempts in the final period.

The Gaels now own a two-game lead over Gonzaga in the WCC Standings. The two will meet again in Spokane on February 25 to close out their conference schedule.

San Francisco (15-11, 4-7 WCC) also lost to St. Mary's last week and then followed that up with a loss at home against Santa Clara.

The Bulldogs and Dons last met on January 5 when Gonzaga trailed for nearly the entire game before battling back from a 12-point deficit to earn a 77-75 victory thanks to a late hot streak from Rasir Bolton.

The senior guard tallied 11 of his 21 points in the last 5:15 of that game, including the game-winning shot with just seven seconds left on the clock.

For the Zags to sweep the season series against San Francisco they will likely need to slow down Khalil Shabazz who is averaging a team-high 16 points for the Dons.

Check out the full Gonzaga vs. San Francisco preview for more on this matchup.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 16 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

Who : Gonzaga looks to resume its winning ways as San Francisco visits Spokane

When : 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. EST | Thursday, February 9

Where : McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV : ESPN2

Radio : SiriusXM - 84