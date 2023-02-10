Open in App
Naples, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Naples nonprofit helps people with intellectual disabilities find jobs

By Meagan Miller,

7 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples nonprofit is helping people with intellectual disabilities find jobs in Southwest Florida.

STARability Foundation has programs for teens and adults. They posted a photo of one of their Jr. Trailblazer Academy participants, hard at work folding pizza boxes at Cosmos Ristorante & Pizzeria. Thursday is national pizza day, and if you get a pie there, you can think of the nonprofit’s stars!

Cosmos is just one of STARability’s vocation partners that helps people with disabilities enhance their independence.

They’re on a mission to provide these folks with the resources to live a meaningful life.

