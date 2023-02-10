Open in App
Loveland, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early

By Dillon Thomas,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SovYV_0kiSekpv00

Loveland releases independent report about 2020 Karen Garner arrest 02:03

According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.

FORT COLLINS, CO - MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins. Hopp was senteced to five years in prison with three years of mandatory parole for his guilty plea to second-degree assualt stemming from his 2020 arrest of Karen Garner. Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald

Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.

Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while Hopp and his peers were recorded joking around about the injuries.

Garner's family told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas that they were notified that Hopp may be a candidate for a community corrections program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhfHa_0kiSekpv00
CBS

"The Garner family is shocked and confused that former Officer Hopp is being offered a parole hearing to discuss the opportunity of moving to Community Corrections," the family wrote in a statement. "His plea deal and sentence of 2-5 years did not even offer the opportunity of a parole hearing until April of 2024. He's only served 9 months of his sentence. This is likely being offered due to prison overcrowding, according the CO DCC website, and we'd like to know what Governor Polis is doing to make sure violent offenders are not being let out years early, as is happening in this case."

Hopp is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
Convicted cop Austin Hopp unanimously denied early release from prison
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Organized Crime Act charges filed in Cherry Creek North carjacking
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Arrest report: Suspect gave false name, denied shooting Jeffco K-9
Golden, CO22 hours ago
Most Popular
Serial killer from Boulder says he murdered this woman
Denver, CO22 hours ago
4 adults, 2 juveniles charged in carjacking, attack in Cherry Creek North
Denver, CO18 hours ago
6 arrested after violent carjacking in Whole Foods parking lot
Denver, CO23 hours ago
"This is a broken system": Aurora police hired only 17 new cops in 2022
Aurora, CO2 hours ago
Police search for more suspects after another attack on RTD's W Line
Lakewood, CO1 day ago
No charges against man who shot 12-year-old boy
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Man who shot, killed 12-year-old alleged car thief will not face charges, Denver DA says
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Aurora officer resigns amid assault investigation
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Judge says Denver may be held liable for failing to train officer who punched man in wheelchair
Denver, CO1 day ago
DPD search for 3 suspects who allegedly shot into home
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver police says missing woman could be in danger
Denver, CO1 day ago
Former Loveland police officer who arrested a woman with dementia could be moved to halfway house
Loveland, CO5 days ago
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Denver homicide
Denver, CO3 days ago
Family recovers urns containing remains in stolen moving truck
Denver, CO3 days ago
Deadly hit-and-run on I-70 in north Denver, police searching for suspect
Denver, CO2 days ago
Police arrest man who barricaded himself in a 7-Eleven
Fort Collins, CO4 days ago
RTD police chief focuses on safety and security amid concerns
Centennial, CO17 hours ago
Coroner IDs woman killed in crash on Colo. 93
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Couple accused of defrauding over 50 people in tree-trimming scam
Denver, CO5 days ago
Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting
Lakewood, CO4 days ago
Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says
Highlands Ranch, CO5 days ago
Councilman in wheelchair expresses humiliation following mandatory debate
Denver, CO1 day ago
Fort Collins police investigate deadly bicycle crash
Fort Collins, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy