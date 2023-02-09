Read full article on original website
WOWO News
SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following the controversial Blackface photo last week posted on social media by a Homestead High School student, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel on Sunday evening to address the issue. In a video that went for...
WOWO News
Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media. A release said that student safety continues to be a priority. Below is Barker’s letter,. Dear...
WISH-TV
Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral. The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park...
WANE-TV
Homes near Homestead High School vandalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors in a southwest side neighborhood near Homestead High School woke up to graffiti on their garage doors Monday morning. Police say around 1 a.m., home video footage shows what appears to be a teenager wearing a white hoodie spray painting the garage door of a residence in The Homesteads addition, then running away.
Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
wfft.com
Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
Grimes inspires next generation to be ‘unapologetically you’
When Tiffini Grimes walks into a room, she carries a simple, but powerful message for the next generation of leaders, especially young women of color. “Walk to your own beat and be unapologetically you,” she says with a contagious smile. Grimes not only preaches it, she lives it. In her role as Deputy Athletics Director […]
wfft.com
Construction worker killed on site Monday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been killed on a construction site he was working at 3426 Wells Street. Police responded to a call about a fatal accident around 11:38 a.m. Monday. Police say a man had been on his phone and didn't notice a construction vehicle backing...
WTOL-TV
Providential meeting sending Canadian police officer on 500 mile ride to help pay Defiance man's medical bills
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Aaron Hopson is a long-time Defiance resident and former Defiance firefighter. Hopson’s 19-year-old son Alex has IGA vasculitis, a disorder that causes the small blood vessels in a person’s skin, joints, intestines and kidneys to become inflamed and bleed. Alex, is in desperate need...
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
WANE-TV
Fundraising continues for Big Brothers Big Sisters VIP Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.
wfft.com
FWPD investigating morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a Monday morning crash. They responded to the scene at 3426 Wells Street 11:39 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
inkfreenews.com
Thurber Arrested After Alleged Domestic Incident Sends Woman To Hospital
WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man was recently arrested after allegedly battering a woman to a point where she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, is charged with domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies.
max983.net
Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County
Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
indianapublicradio.org
Would you support the pork tenderloin as the state sandwich?
Indiana has a state bird, a state flower, a state motto, but soon it could also have a state sandwich. Should Senate Bill 322 pass as it is written, the breaded pork tenderloin would be that sandwich. Huntington Republican Senator Andy Zay had a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb months...
WTHR
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
WISH-TV
Construction worker dies in accident in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker died Monday morning when a construction vehicle backed over him, police say. Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a fatal motor vehicle accident about 11:38 a.m. Monday at 3426 Wells St., the address of the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream factory.
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Kendallville, IN
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on February 24. February 13, 2023 // Franchising.com // Kendallville, IN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 621 East North Street in Kendallville, Indiana. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, February 24, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Lima News
Two drug search warrants served in Lima
LIMA — Two drug-related search warrants were executed earlier this week in Lima, according to a release issued Friday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The first was executed Monday at 1133 Bahama Drive, Lima. Once the search was completed, suspected fentanyl and marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and drug proceeds were recovered. One individual was detained at the time of the search but was later released.
