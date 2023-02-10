Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to sweep their two-game road trip when they face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) will be seeking to carry their momentum from Tuesday's win into Thursday when they take on the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season.

The Wild are currently riding a three-game home streak but have lost five of their last seven contests.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's game:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Puck drop: 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #1: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy scores to earn his 10th goal of the season. 1-0, Vegas.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Golden Knights lead 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo deflects it in to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson penalized for holding.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Wild forward Kalill Kaprizov with the power-play goal to bring the deficit back down to just a goal.

PENALTY: Wild forward Ryan Reaves, defenseman Jake Middleton / Golden Knights forward William Carrier, defenseman Nicolas Hague all head to the box for roughing.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel finds forward Paul Cotter for the goal.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Vegas forward Reilly Smith executes on the penalty shot. 4-1 lead for the Golden Knights.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Eichel scores just 20 seconds later. 5-1, Vegas.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson for high-sticking.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Golden Knights lead 5-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

INJURY: Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is helped off the ice.

PENALTY: Holding against Minnesota forward Matt Boldy.

FINAL: Vegas wins 5-1.

For the second-straight game, the Vegas Golden Knights have won 5-1.

They once again had five different goal scorers, including Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith, who all ended lengthy streaks without a goal.

Unfortunately, Vegas goalie Logan Thompson went down with an injury early in the third period and left the game.

An update on his status awaits.

The Golden Knights will be back at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.