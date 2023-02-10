Potential buyout targets for Warriors after NBA trade deadline

The Warriors made a flurry of deals shortly before Thursday’s noon PT trade deadline, but essentially traded away James Wiseman for Gary Payton II . Golden State probably isn't done deciding about potential roster moves.

Over the coming days and weeks, the contracts of select veteran players will be bought out by teams, freeing them up to pursue other opportunities with potential contenders like the Warriors. With Payton’s addition, Golden State has 10 players in the rotation, but it’s currently nine considering Steph Curry is out.

For now, you have Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Payton. There's hardly enough minutes to go around as it is, but the Warriors still have an open roster spot – could they use it for a buyout player?

After acquiring Payton for the backcourt, a frontcourt target seems most likely for the Dubs. The looming luxury tax penalties must be considered for any potential Warriors move and may stifle one all together, but here’s a list of potential targets the franchise could consider if they become available:

Danny Green Photo credit Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Green, G/F, Houston Rockets

The Warriors know all about Danny Green, who has hit some big buckets against them in the postseason throughout the years with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. At the age of 35, Green is at the tail end of his career and appeared in just three games this season while recovering from an ACL injury from the playoffs last May. Still, he’s a career 39.9 percent shooter from 3-point land and has won three championships. Perhaps he could supply some of the bench shooting lost when Otto Porter Jr. left the team.

Green went from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets in a multi-team deal that included the Los Angeles Clippers, along with players like John Wall (Rockets), Luke Kennard (Grizzlies), Bones Hyland (Clippers), Mason Plumlee (Clippers) and Eric Gordon (Clippers). Green is seen as a buyout candidate for the young Rockets, who hold the NBA’s worst record at 13-42.

Serge Ibaka Photo credit Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Serge Ibaka, C, Indiana Pacers

Like Green, Serge Ibaka is an aging player in the twilight of his career. Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks mutually agreed to part ways in January after he appeared in just 16 games this season on a one-year deal. After he was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a multi-team deal Thursday, Ibaka reportedly will be waived, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ibaka is no longer the offensive threat or defensive force he was in his heyday with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors. His championship experience with the Raptors in 2019 (against the Warriors) helps, but he would mainly be useful for rebounding and defense in short spurts off the bench at this point.

Richaun Holmes Photo credit Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Richaun Holmes, C, Sacramento Kings

Of all the possible players rumored to be buyout candidates, Richaun Holmes might drum up the most interest if the Kings decide to cut him loose. Holmes is signed through next season and holds a player option for 2024-25, but might be seeking a new opportunity now that Damontas Sabonis is hogging up minutes in the Sacramento frontcourt. Still, the Kings might hold on to Holmes as a high-quality backup.

Before Sabonis’ acquisition last year, Holmes showed he can be an explosive double-double threat, who can live above the rim or cash in one of his patented in-the-paint floaters. He started 61 games in the 2020-21 campaign, posting career highs in points (14.2), rebounds (7.0) and blocks (1.6) before Sabonis’ arrival the following season.

Dewayne Dedmon Photo credit Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dewayne Dedmon, C, San Antonio Spurs

Dewayne Dedmon is a 33-year-old journeyman who actually played four games with the Warriors during the 2013-14 season. Dedmon was traded to the Spurs on Tuesday after falling out of favor in Miami. The 7-foot, 245-pound center will reportedly be waived by the Spurs, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania .

During a Jan. 10 game with the Heat, Dedmon became upset after being subbed out of the game and went on a tirade, hitting a massage gun out to the court after getting heated with coach Erik Spoelstra. Dedmon was suspended for a game and played in just one more contest with the Heat after that.

Dedmon could provide some relief for Kevon Looney and Draymond Green off the bench and give the Warriors a physical presence inside who can get rebounds and be an average defender who can eat fouls.

Kevin Love Photo credit Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevin Love, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers

Veteran forward Kevin Love has fallen out of the rotation with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his contract is expiring, so his name has popped up as a potential buyout player. But according to the Associated Press, Love and his agent reportedly haven’t approached the front office about a possible buyout.

“I have not been approached by them at all and I don't anticipate it either,” Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said.

If the situation changes between Love and the Cavs, the Warriors would likely take a long look at the 34-year-old, who is a space-and-shoot, high IQ big man which could fit well with Golden State. He’s also very close with Klay Thompson, as the two grew up playing youth sports together in Oregon.

Nerlens Noel Photo credit Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Nerlens Noel, PF/C, Detroit Pistons

Nerlens Noel has seemed like an annual buyout candidate with the Pistons in recent years, but with their acquisition of James Wiseman Thursday, Noel might finally be bought out. The Pistons are young and also have another developing, talented big men in Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

The 28-year-old Noel has never been much of an offensive threat but is putting up career-worst numbers in points (2.3), rebounds (2.6) and field-goal percentage (40 percent) this season. His defense is ahead of his offense, but the Warriors would have to seriously weigh if the financial implications would be worth it for his limited contributions.