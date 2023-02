An arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Ty Jenkins, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

On Feb. 7, police arrested a 29-year-old man and booked him for first-degree murder.

At around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, Jenkins had been found shot on the second floor of the parking garage of the Emerald Queen Casino.

Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins died at the scene.