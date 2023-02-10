Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Huge Engagement Ring in New Photos With Fiancé

It's official–they're getting married!

Vanessa Hudgens is engaged!

The 34-year-old actress shared new photos confirming her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Cole Tucker , on Thursday via Instagram .

The series of snaps included one of Tucker embracing the High School Musical alum with a faint shadow of the Eiffel Tower seen in the background and a close-up image of the massive rock now adorning Hudgens' hand with the Parisian icon glowing in the background.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍," Hudgens exclaimed in the caption of the Feb. 9 Instagram post.

The announcement was met with a warm welcome and love from admiring fans.

"Love you guys," cheered the actress' Spring Breakers co-star Ashley Benson .

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland chimed in, quoting "Thank Goodness" from the Wicked musical, "Couldn't be happier, Right here Look what we've got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending 🎶."

Hudgens' former Disney Channel cast mate Aly Michalka also sent her well-wishes, writing, "Congrats Vanessa! ❤️ you deserve all the happiness ."

The actress and her MLB star fiancé sparked dating rumors following Hudgens 2020 split from Austin Butler . Hudgens and Tucker were first spotted out in Los Angeles in Nov. 2020 but waited until Valentine's Day 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.

In the years since, the two have coordinated Halloween costumes , supported each other on red carpets, celebrated the holidays together, and captured picture-perfect memories while traveling the world–displaying all the marks and makings of a very happy couple.

Congratulations, Vanessa and Cole!