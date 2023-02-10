When it comes to roads and safety, Beaverton's to-do list keeps getting longer

Beaverton is a growing city with a lot of needs.

One of the biggest questions facing city officials right now: How will people get around safely and efficiently, now and in the future, as Beaverton grows?

The answer won’t come cheap.

Beaverton is revamping its list of hoped-for transportation projects for the next few decades. The estimated price tag for completing all of them is over $800 million. That's well over the amount of Beaverton’s last two budgets — accounting for all of the municipal government’s expenditures for an entire year, including salaries, road and building maintenance, and more — combined.

The City Council is in the process of revising planning documents that prioritize roadway and bikeway improvements across the city, in conjunction with plans across Washington County and Portland metro area. After consulting with other planning agencies, even more projects have been bumped up to Beaverton's list of so-called short-term priorities.

Beaverton TSP graphic

“We have a lot we want to accomplish, and we have a great need to invest in our system,” said Jean Senechal Biggs, transportation planning division manager, during a Feb. 7 council meeting. “We have a list of priorities I really think reflect council’s priorities: our safety, our climate and our equity goals.”

What’s the plan?

The Beaverton City Council is currently prioritizing projects that improve bicycle connections, invest in safety, and build what city officials describe as a more equitable transportation system. Beaverton and other cities are working to complete their lists, which will be reviewed by the regional government, Metro.

By foisting some high-priority projects onto Washington County’s own wish list, city planners were able to move about $25 million in projects to Beaverton's near-term goal list — to be completed by the end of this decade, assuming the city government can find the money for them.

The list is broken up into top priorities for the next 22 years and other projects that the region will work together to move forward in the years following.

Beaverton has over $800 million in projects on the project list, including the additions and adjustments made at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, council meeting.

The council added these items to its list of near-term projects — those intended to be finished sometime between 2024 and 2030:

Downtown railroad crossing safety: $8.98 million.Complete bicycle lane gaps in the Downtown Loop on Southwest Hall Boulevard from Southwest Millikan Way to First Street: $13.66 million.Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue intersection improvements — between Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard and Crescent Street and between Southwest Fifth Street and Allen Boulevard — for pedestrian safety: $4.1 million.

While the railroad crossing and bicycle lane projects were previously considered long-term projects, the Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue intersection was originally on Beaverton’s “strategic list.” The council agreed Tuesday it wants all three projects to be considered near-term priorities, with a goal of completing them by 2030.

The council also added several items to its list of long-term projects. Beaverton officials now hope to complete the following improvements sometime between 2031 and 2045:

Northwest 173rd Street from Walker Road to Northwest Cornell Road for a bicycle network near Five Oaks Middle School: $11.39 million.Bike lanes on Hall Boulevard from Cedar Hills Boulevard to Crescent Street: $12.53 million.Bike lanes from Southwest Hall Boulevard from 12th Street to Allen Boulevard: $12.53 million.

The new additions to the long-term project list were previously on the strategic list, which includes projects that city officials agree are priorities to advance but not necessarily complete before 2045. That category encompasses the most expensive transportation projects for which Beaverton is planning.

Newly added to the strategic list:

Bike lanes on Southwest Farmington Road from Hocken Avenue to Highway 217: $30.52 million.Complete street on Southwest Canyon Road from Hocken Avenue to Cedar Hills Boulevard, with safety considerations: $40.68 million.Canyon Road addition from Hall Boulevard to Southwest 117th Avenue: $81.3 million.Complete street and address safety in the Downtown Loop from Watson Avenue and Hall Boulevard to Crescent Street and Millikan Way: $32.5 million.Widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes at Fifth Street from Watson Avenue to Hall Boulevard street: $3.25 million.Extend Southwest Millikan Way through Lombard Avenue to 114th Avenue: $12.1 million.Extend Southwest Rose Biggi Street through Canyon Road to Southwest Broadway Street: $7.29 million.

With all the different projects, Beaverton’s transportation plans include an estimated $809.64 million in investments, although more than half of that amount comes from the strategic list — work that is considered a priority but isn’t expected to be completed by 2045.

Senechal Biggs explained that engineering and design work will dictate the cost of each project, as the totals outlined are estimates.

Construction costs generally rise over time, due to inflation and other factors that affect the cost of labor and materials.

Beaverton transportation system plan list

Projects on the list are not guaranteed funding, but being listed indicates that they are considered priorities for the city government. Placing a project on the transportation list allows it to become eligible for state, federal and regional funding.

“This list is important, but it has to reflect values bigger than Beaverton sometimes when we go to ask for money in outside places,” Mayor Lacey Beaty said.

Across the Portland metro area, the regional transportation plan includes more than 1,200 projects put forward as priorities by cities like Beaverton, as well as Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The list was last updated in 2018.

The project list approved Feb. 7 will be reviewed by Metro and formally submitted, in conjunction with other local plans, in early May.