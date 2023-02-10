Plant a tree (cheaply) for Tennessee Tree Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March 18, 2023, is “Tennessee Tree Day” — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
“We want people to be planting trees at their homes, at their farms, at their private properties, or anywhere you can get permission to plant,” explained Jeffrey Barrie, Tennessee Environmental Council CEO. “We make the trees as accessible as possible. We have ten different species. We have 100,000 trees on order from the East Tennessee nursery run by the state Division of Forestry. We do ask for like a $2 donation to a $4 donation for those trees when people reserve them online.”
The saplings are all native to Tennessee and include elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherrybark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine and indigo bush.
“They are bare-root seedlings, which means the roots are exposed,” Barrie pointed out. “They’re pulled out of the ground when they are dormant. So, they have a better chance of surviving. And we keep the roots wrapped and moist with water. So, they are moist before you put them in the ground.”
It is also recommended that you call 811 before digging to have utility-owned lines marked, so you don’t plant over electrical or gas lines. The call to 811 is free. It’s safe, and it’s required by law.
Happy planting!
