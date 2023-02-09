ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2023

21900 block 54th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate allegations of sexual assault in which a woman said she was raped by two men she had met earlier at a friend’s home. 21600 block 60th Avenue West: A man who had a warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023

3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools) Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):. 1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12. Edmonds-School District wrestlers...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Dealership launches auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program

Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

School board Feb. 14 set to approve affirmative action plan, update district policies

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to discuss and approve the Edmonds School District Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2026 at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting. Affirmative action plans outline the programs, policies and procedures for proactively recruiting, hiring, training and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities and...
EDMONDS, WA

