Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Stanwood, cluster headaches and womenHealth Stuff TO KnowStanwood, WA
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Related
mltnews.com
Northbound I-5 in Seattle to close overnight Feb. 15 and 16; express lanes will remain open
In order to re-stripe lanes on the busiest highway in the state, contractor crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 mainline and collector/distributor ramp that connects from I-90 in two, four-hour intervals overnight beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15. People traveling on northbound I-5 can access downtown by exiting near the I-90...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Feb. 4-10, 2023
21900 block 54th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate allegations of sexual assault in which a woman said she was raped by two men she had met earlier at a friend’s home. 21600 block 60th Avenue West: A man who had a warrant for fourth-degree domestic violence assault...
mltnews.com
MLT police arrest driver who rammed patrol cars in apartment complex parking lot
Mountlake Terrace police arrested a man on multiple criminal charges — including possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run — after he rammed several patrol cars with his truck in the Pheasant Hill apartment complex parking lot around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the incident,...
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023
3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools) Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):. 1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12. Edmonds-School District wrestlers...
mltnews.com
Dealership launches auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program
Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.
mltnews.com
Skandia Folk Dance Society hosting Third Friday Dance in Lynnwood Feb. 17
Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its Third Friday Dance, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave .W., Lynnwood. Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members. The group Kapell will be playing, and the dance to be taught is a bondpolska — which...
mltnews.com
School board Feb. 14 set to approve affirmative action plan, update district policies
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to discuss and approve the Edmonds School District Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2026 at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting. Affirmative action plans outline the programs, policies and procedures for proactively recruiting, hiring, training and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities and...
mltnews.com
Join EPIC Group Writers for Open Mic Night in Edmonds Feb. 16
EPIC Group Writers is hosting an Open Mic Night for writers during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Edmonds Art Walk. Join them at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., from 5-6:30 p.m., where you can purchase a beverage or snack and enjoy the readings.
