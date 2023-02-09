Lee Johnson Auto Family has launched a new auto technician tuition reimbursement and apprenticeship program, available at seven dealership locations throughout the Greater Seattle area. The program is open to students already enrolled in local auto technician programs, as well as students who are accepted and getting ready to start their studies. Lee Johnson has dealerships located in Seattle, Kirkland, Everett and Monroe for apprenticeship opportunities.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO