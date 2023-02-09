Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Columbia Missourian
MU softball goes 1-1 in final day of NCFA Leadoff Classic
Missouri softball went 1-1 on the final day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida. The Tigers swept Prarie A&M 11-0 in five innings and fell to Louisville 4-0. Freshman Cierra Harrison returned to the circle and pitched a scoreless game against the Panthers, allowing...
Columbia Missourian
MU softball shuts down No. 8 Northwestern
No. 23 Missouri softball shook off some preseason rust and came out swinging on the second day of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Clearwater, Florida. Laurin Krings’ dominant performance in the circle, coupled with the Tigers’ success at the plate, clinched Missouri’s 6-1 victory over No. 8 Northwestern.
Columbia Missourian
Gertrude "Gertie" May Minnick Brown Combs May 20, 1932 — Jan. 24, 2023
Gertrude May Minnick Brown Combs, 90, died January 24, 2023, peacefully at home in Columbia, MO. Gertrude, “Gertie”, was born in Independence, Missouri, on May 20, 1932, the third child and only daughter of Oley Price Minnick, Sr. and Frances Gertrude Bollinger Minnick. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City in 1949 and the University of Missouri in 1955 receiving a B.S. in Education. As an all-around athlete while at Mizzou, Gertie achieved the prestigious “M Woman” status. Her favorite sport was Field Hockey where she was a goalie. In 2015, she was the oldest living recipient when Mizzou honored pre-Title IV female athletes with official letter jackets.
Columbia Missourian
Ashford tops podium for MU track and field at Music City Challenge
Missouri track and field captured multiple podium finishes Saturday at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Senior Jayson Ashford won the men’s 400-meter dash at the Music City Challenge with a time of 47.1 seconds.
Columbia Missourian
Ghol-stunner!!! Missouri takes down No. 6 Tennessee on buzzer-beating 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It felt like it was over. No. 6 Tennessee controlled the final 12 minutes of play, while Missouri couldn’t overcome foul trouble to put away the Volunteers after leading by as many as 17 points Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. But just as he did against UCF in December, DeAndre Gholston came through again for the Tigers.
Columbia Missourian
Gary Hamilton, June 23, 1942 — Feb. 8, 2023
Gary Hamilton, 80, left this world on February 8, 2023, in Columbia, MO. Gary, also known as Paw Paw, was born on June 23, 1942, in Moberly, Missouri. He graduated from Higbee High in 1960. Gary worked in this life as a barber and a repo man. After this, he...
Columbia Missourian
University leadership should speak up about cultural issues, division in state
The General Assembly of the state of Missouri is advancing legislation that hinders the rights and the dignity of the LGBTQ community. I can’t help but reflect on author, Thomas Frank’s book, “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” Frank’s book points out conservative politicians using cultural issues to divide voters from one another.
Columbia Missourian
MU Health Care has strong financial future
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted in response to an article published Feb. 9 about MU Health Care. I am very optimistic about the future of MU Health Care. MU Health Care is in a strong financial position and has significant resources to meet operations and to thrive as an organization. This is further affirmed by our strong Aa1/AA+ credit rating by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
Columbia Missourian
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class Thursday, Feb. 9 at McKay Park in Jefferson City, Mo. Austin Lambert, a Runge Conservation Nature Center employee, led the event. “We do this to get people exposed to trout fishing,” Lambert said. Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a...
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to hear feedback on district learning services Monday
Several recommendations to improve student learning outcomes will be presented to the Columbia School Board during its meeting Monday. The board will hear suggestions from New Solutions K12, an outside group from Massachusetts, on expanding services for struggling students. Columbia Public Schools partnered with the group to create a thorough review of the district’s special and regular education services.
Columbia Missourian
City seeks funding for St. Charles Road sidewalk
Taking a walk along parts of St. Charles Road in northeast Columbia can be difficult. The section from the Clark Lane roundabout east to Demaret Drive has no sidewalk on the north side of the street, forcing pedestrians to walk through hilly yards or cross the busy street to the sidewalk on the south side.
Columbia Missourian
New Moberly nonprofit supports foster children
A new nonprofit organization for families affected by the foster care system had its grand opening Monday morning in downtown Moberly . Rooted 242 includes "a cafe, meeting and training space, and a family support room for visitation," and plans call for studio apartments for foster children transitioning out of the system, according to a new release from State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly.
