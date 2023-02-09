Gertrude May Minnick Brown Combs, 90, died January 24, 2023, peacefully at home in Columbia, MO. Gertrude, “Gertie”, was born in Independence, Missouri, on May 20, 1932, the third child and only daughter of Oley Price Minnick, Sr. and Frances Gertrude Bollinger Minnick. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City in 1949 and the University of Missouri in 1955 receiving a B.S. in Education. As an all-around athlete while at Mizzou, Gertie achieved the prestigious “M Woman” status. Her favorite sport was Field Hockey where she was a goalie. In 2015, she was the oldest living recipient when Mizzou honored pre-Title IV female athletes with official letter jackets.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO