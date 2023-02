The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took the life of one person Thursday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers were called to the intersection of Clove Ave. and Rosewood St. in Bunnell just before 4:30 p.m.

READ: The unintended consequences of a Florida law meant to help victims

See a map of the area below:

According to FHP, the accident involved just one vehicle that was stuck in a ditch at the intersection.

Troopers say it appears the vehicle somehow rolled over one of the people who was working to free it from the ditch.

READ: Judge to decide if woman, 76, accused of shooting husband at hospital should get bond

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. There are no reports of road blockage in the area due to the accident.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.