Bradford, OH
WDTN

Craft cider and winery to reopen in Bradford

By Carlos Mathis,

7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A local craft cider and winery location will be reopening its doors to the public for its 2023 season.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today , the owners of Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine in Bradford will reopen their doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 for the Grand Opening celebration. The business has been under a brief hiatus for the winter season, but will be welcoming everyone back!

The business will be open on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m., where another small business, “ U Wanna Pizza Me “, will be set up to serve attendees from 5 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the opening celebrations will continue from 2 to 8 p.m.

Mike Comstock, an area musician, is scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Miami Valley Today says.

The owners of Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, Danielle and Shaun Pierce say their outlook on the business when it opened in 2020 was uncertain, but still continued through with their plans and have been known for a certain type of alcohol.

“Since opening our doors in 2020, we’ve become known for our gluten-free hard ciders, and ever-changing variety,” Shaun said. “We are committed to producing unique and high-quality ciders that stand out in the market and deliver a truly memorable experience.”

The business recently announced in a post on social media that Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro and Long Shots in Troy now has their alcoholic beverages on tap.

