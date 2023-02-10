Open in App
Roswell, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Roswell Police search for drive-by suspect accused of shooting at home with kids inside

By Laila Freeman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtwP3_0kiSWo0T00

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for a suspect. They said that person shot at a home with kids inside.

Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents

Justino Martinez is accused of playing a role in a drive-by shooting just before 3:30 Tuesday morning at a home on East 5th Street.

Police said three kids from ages 2 to 8 were in the home, and numerous bullet holes were found in the house. Authorities noted no one was injured.

Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment

Police arrested a 16-year-old who they said was the driver in the shooting. Martinez and the juvenile are also under investigation for other drive-by shootings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM
Trial continues for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
APD uses GPS to catch accused bank robbers
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Albuquerque Police: Man kills woman then collects victim’s Social Security benefits
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Most Popular
Son accused of killing father in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Behind the scenes video shows U.S. Marshals’ recent Albuquerque fugitive operation
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
Multiple New Mexico schools receive shooting hoax
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Scammer hits man who is searching for his lost, blind dog
Rio Rancho, NM14 hours ago
Santa Fe Police: Man stuns woman with device to steal from her
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
How APD uses bait cars to catch criminals
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque couple accused in murder of woman beaten to death with golf club
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Suspected drunk driver tied to 2021 murder case
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico court dismisses chase, DWI charges after Zoom connection fail
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
APD: One person found dead in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
VIDEO: Burglar uses rope to break into Albuquerque business from ceiling
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
FBI seizes 230,000 fentanyl pills, $130,000 after Albuquerque crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Man arrested for shooting at Roswell home with kid occupants inside
Roswell, NM4 days ago
2020 gas station murder suspect changes plea
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
80 fugitives arrested in Albuquerque metro during U.S. Marshals Service operation
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque postal worker accused of stealing mail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Jury selection to begin for men accused in murder of two Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
US Marshals operation nets arrest in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Arrest made in the killing of Indigenous man
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Prescribed burns announced for Chavez, Lincoln counties
Roswell, NM13 hours ago
Las Cruces man facing 7 human trafficking charges
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Trial continues, NMSU hazing, Cold day, Bad behavior, Isotopes promotions
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
RRPD arrest records: Jan. 22-28
Rio Rancho, NM3 days ago
Albuquerque Police: Suspected drunk driver kills woman on sidewalk
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
Where can drivers in Albuquerque get discounted gas on Thursday?
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
New Mexico teen dies in fatal west Texas crash
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
FBI: Albuquerque Man Wanted On Federal Firearms And Drug-Trafficking Charges
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy