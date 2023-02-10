Roswell Police search for drive-by suspect accused of shooting at home with kids inside

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for a suspect. They said that person shot at a home with kids inside. Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
Justino Martinez is accused of playing a role in a drive-by shooting just before 3:30 Tuesday morning at a home on East 5th Street.
Police said three kids from ages 2 to 8 were in the home, and numerous bullet holes were found in the house. Authorities noted no one was injured.
Police arrested a 16-year-old who they said was the driver in the shooting. Martinez and the juvenile are also under investigation for other drive-by shootings. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
