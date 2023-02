q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings By FOX 13 News Staff, 7 days ago

By FOX 13 News Staff, 7 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. ...