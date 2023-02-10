Portsmouth Police looking for pair of suspects in Loxley Road homicide

Police said the call came in around 10:23 p.m. in the 20 block of Loxley Road, and the victim, Terry Miller, 62, was taken to a local hospital with a serious injury, and she died as a result of her injuries two days later.
Police said detectives have obtained surveillance footage showing two suspects at the crime scene and wearing black hoodies and facemasks. They were also holding a catalytic converter, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Portsmouth Police investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
