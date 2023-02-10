Open in App
Hagerstown, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown’s new mayor ready for challenges

By Steven Cohen,

7 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tekesha Martinez has been on the city council for two years. After Mayor Emily Keller was tapped for a position with the Wes Moore administration, the council chose her to fill out the remainder of Keller’s term.

“I spent the last two years listening,” said Martinez. “I didn’t do a lot of talking during council.”

She only has two years of public service, but she is still highly thought of in town.

“She’s doing a fantastic job,” said Jeffrey Watson of Hagerstown. “I would tell her she’s well-liked and… well-respected in the community.”

But the mayor sees challenges ahead.

“I feel like we work in silos,” said Martinez. “I feel like there’s still some conflict and being able to work together.”

Martinez got a vote of confidence from others in the city. Rob Hovermale is the director of the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts downtown.

“She’s been in our school and made a big impact on students,” said Hovermale.

“I want to make sure everyone is able to work together and sometimes that means being able to sit down and have a difficult conversation,” said Martinez.

“You got us all excited,” said Eugene Elias, who lives in Hagerstown. “We’re looking forward to the new mayor.” He gave a big smile and a thumbs up.

Martinez could stand for election in her own right at the end of next year. Municipal offices are nonpartisan.




