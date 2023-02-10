Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could add former Kevin Durant teammate on buyout market?

By Darryn Albert,

7 days ago
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns may be pulling out all the stops to make newcomer Kevin Durant feel at home.

TNT’s Chris Haynes said on Thursday to look for the Suns to make contact with veteran point guard Reggie Jackson should Jackson get bought out. The 32-year-old was traded earlier in the day by the LA Clippers to the bottom-feeding Charlotte Hornets for center Mason Plumlee.

Jackson played with Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011 to 2015, including an NBA Finals berth together in 2012. But it is worth mentioning that there was some tension between the two by the end .

The Suns are in need of depth after selling the farm to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets . Jackson has a bit of a tendency to overdribble into bad shots and has hit on just 40.0 percent of his attempts from the field over the last two seasons combined. But he can bring scoring and creating punch off the bench, which is an area that Phoenix will need to shore up in order to make a real run in the playoffs beyond just what they have on paper.

