Former landfill owners: DEQ has always provided permitting oversight

The opinion piece written by Mr. John Williams, published Dec. 3 by the Oregon City News, includes a large number of errors, misstatements and misleading information. While we do not believe that Mr. Williams intent was to intentionally mislead the public, we do feel the need to have a fact-based response.

Being a former mayor, we know Mr. Williams cares about the community; however, the article makes statements that ignore the documented history, background, and current environmental conditions associated with Rossman’s Landfill. It is our hope that Mr. Williams will keep an open mind regarding our response. In his article he states that the landfill owners “dug a huge hole and sold thousands of yards of dirt and gravel to the state for construction of Interstate 205” and that “when the construction goldmine ran out, Parker unbeknownst to the state government, invited Metro garbage collectors to dump in the hole for Parker’s profit.” Mr. Williams also incorrectly states that “The garbage kept coming until the state discovered the unlicensed project and closed the dump.” From these statements, it is apparent that Mr. Williams is not familiar with the documented history of the landfill. Here are the facts:

• Rossman’s Landfill was created by George Rossman in 1969, and subsequently purchased by the current owners who continued operation of the landfill. George Rossman had previously operated a different landfill that is located west of I-205, which is usually referred to as Old Rossman’s Landfill, prior to starting Rossman’s Landfill (the landfill where the development has been proposed).

• The area was never developed as a sand and gravel quarry and therefore did not generate “a construction goldmine.” The underlying 30 to 50 feet of native soil is/was clay, not sand and gravel, and cannot be used as structural fill.

• The owners followed the appropriate government approvals process and constructed the landfill consistent with technologies considered appropriate for the time; Rossman’s Landfill was constructed in a manner similar to the construction methods being used for the St. John’s Landfill during the same period. The thinking of that era was that the clay soils provided a “liner” to the landfill and that the native anaerobic conditions would be conducive to breaking down waste more efficiently.

• Rossman’s Landfill was permitted and operated under the oversight of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) and currently is managed under an ODEQ Closure Permit that requires the owners to conduct ongoing environmental monitoring and assessments. The state did not discover the landfill and force its closure. As noted above, the landfill was operated under ODEQ oversight. In 1983, the landfill had reached capacity and ceased accepting waste and the landfill was closed under ODEQ oversight. Due to changing environmental regulations, additional environmental assessments were conducted to assess impacts to groundwater throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. These investigations concluded with the 1992 Closure Feasibility Study that selected the most appropriate and feasible engineering alternative to reduce potential impacts to groundwater. Under the Closure Permit, the owners have conducted ongoing and continuous programs to monitor groundwater and landfill gas conditions that continue to-date.

• In addition to the environmental assessments in the 1980s and 1990s, environmental assessments were conducted after completion of The Home Depot construction in the early 2000s, from 2007 to 2010 to evaluate migration of landfill gas to adjacent properties, and focused site investigations for groundwater, surface water and landfill gas were conducted from 2016 through 2018 to assess the existing conditions relative to current environmental regulations.

• While the landfill was accepting waste, the owners of the landfill created a closure fund to cover future anticipated costs. That closure fund, which was administered by Clackamas County, had approximately $2 million in 1984. Unfortunately, the closure fund was exhausted by the late 1990s and subsequent work has been funded solely by the owners at a cost in excess of $2.4 million.

• In 2020, a new closure trust fund to was created to cover environmental conditions through 2026 through the sale of the Home Depot parcel. If the property is purchased for development by Summit, the closure fund will receive additional funds that are intended to cover environmental assessments/monitoring through 2056. And it is important to understand that, under the terms of the Prospective Purchaser Agreements (PPAs) developed with DEQ to facilitate the sale, the original owners will retain the liability for environmental impacts not associated with construction/operation of the landfill. In contrast, Metro (through regional taxes) is responsible for the costs of environmental assessments and monitoring for the St. John’s Landfill.

In addition to funding of future environmental work, the PPA obtained by Summit requires installation of an extensive and expensive landfill gas management systems (for both protection of buildings and prevention of off-site migration), management of stormwater to further reduce the volume of water that infiltrates through the clay cover, a new impermeable cover and environmental monitoring programs. The PPA also requires that design deliverables and construction completion reports for these systems be approved by ODEQ, that ODEQ will provide ongoing oversight of the monitoring programs, and that ODEQ will be reimbursed by the developer for the cost of their oversight.

Mr. Williams’s article also includes other errors, misstatements and misleading information regarding the proposed development. These include his portrayal of the project as a question of whether “To build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question.” The developers have not proposed building condos and the Mixed-Used Downtown (MUD) zoning for the property prohibits “Single-family detached residential units, townhouses and duplexes.” Furthermore, the developers have not considered a for-sale product such as condos due to the transfer of PPA responsibilities to every owner on the site.

Mr. Williams is partially correct when he states that the developers have requested $30 million in urban renewal funds. The developers actually stated in their request “up to $30M,” but also recognize that it is ultimately the URC’s decision as to which projects take precedence – The Cove, Quiet Zone, Stimson, Courthouse, Rossman Landfill – and what portion of the $8-9M on hand and $30-35M in bonding capacity should be dedicated to each project. As proposed, the project on Rossman’s Landfill has extensive economic benefits for the local Oregon City community – generating much higher property taxes, creating jobs, and funding directly and indirectly (through various fees such as System Development Charges) infrastructure improvements to roads, sanitary sewers and stormwater systems.

Mr. Williams also states that “Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs.” The city’s December 2021 Oregon City Housing Needs Analysis specifically states: “The draft study found that Oregon City should plan for the growth of 7,435 new dwelling units over the next 20 years. Much of the growth in housing will be driven by growth in households. The city will meet Metro’s requirements for net density and housing mix but has a slight shortage of land for high-density housing and an unmet need for affordable housing.” The study further states “A household earning 50% of Clackamas County’s median family income ($46,000) could afford about $1,150 per month in rent, compared with the average effective rent of $1,350. However, about 20% of Oregon City’s housing stock is multifamily (including duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes), compared to 32% of the housing in the Portland region. The comparatively small share of multifamily units may constrain opportunities to rent in Oregon City.” Multifamily apartments are what Oregon City needs when defining a “good project.” Additionally, over the last three years, the developers have worked with the city based on input from the community to address requests for tourism-driven tenants, indoor active entertainment, a community gathering area, a grocery store, a bank, etc. As part of that work, the developers are currently working with Dark Horse Comics and the Winterhawks as potential tenants to fulfill these stated needs.

As part of his rationale, Mr. Williams suggests that infrastructure issues have not been assessed. For example, Mr. Williams states “There are a number of reasons for saying no to any public money, let alone the $30 million requested for the proposed housing development. One that comes to mind immediately is traffic. What will the impact be on a critical freeway intersection?” (As noted above, the proposed development has many components and housing development is only one component of the plan.) Apparently, Mr. Williams is unaware of the extensive analyses that have already been funded by Summit to assess infrastructure issues as part of developing a master plan for the development. For example, Summit has already completed a Transportation Impact Analysis (at over 1,500 pages) that studied 25 offsite intersections and another 5 onsite intersections. For comparison, the city’s 2013 Transportation System Plan (TSP), which was conducted to plan for the entire city’s transportation system for the next thirty years, studied 21 intersections. Additionally, the Jughandle Phase I project has already been completed to facilitate traffic to and from I-205, Highway 213 and Washington Street. The proposed development purposefully placed the parking garage on Washington to limit traffic on other non-arterial, neighborhood streets. The proposed development also includes the addition of a turn lane, two travel lanes, a bike lane, curbside parking, street trees and sidewalk along the property length of Washington. All the land use docs are publicly available here: GLUA 21-000016 (MAS 21-02 CU 21-01 FP 21-03, GEO 21-030) The North End Master Plan | City of Oregon City (orcity.org).

It is also important to note the fees for system development charges that will be paid by the developers to the various municipalities. On Aug. 30, 2021, the Oregon City Engineering Department estimated these charges will be over $26 million, with approximately $14 million for transportation, $7 million for sanitary sewer, $430,000 for stormwater, $925,000 for water, and $3 million for parks. Given the city’s annual increases to these fees, these costs are likely to be considerably higher at the time they are incurred. And because of the aging infrastructure, in part due to the city being the oldest city in the Oregon Territory, these SDC fees are some of the highest in the Portland Metro area. The city’s other solutions for improving utilities and infrastructure are to try to find a federal or state grant/loan, increase utility fees or find other means of taxation.

What are the benefits of this development? Based on if the URC were to commit $20M to this project with a 20-year bond repayment term, some of the other expected benefits include:

• The city will receive a return of $1.68 for every $1 committed or $2.67 for every $1 if SDC fees are included. These numbers do not include the increase in property value for city- or URC-owned properties in the area, nor any additional property taxes from other development projects spurred by this development.

• The improvements to city and regional infrastructure, as outlined in the preceding discussion of SDC fees.

• The developer is responsible for purchasing the land, then dedicating land for the right of way improvements, and then designing, engineering and improving the street frontage of Washington, Abernethy and Redland roads.

• The Transportation Impact Analysis noted two intersections requiring improvements. The Conditions of Approval address these as: the developer must lengthen the turn lane on Abernethy, add a third turn lane from Redland onto Highway 213, and financially contribute to the Highway 213 Jughandle Phase II project.

• There are three TSP projects addressed in this development – Abernethy improvements, connection to the Interpretive Center, and multimodal pathway across the site from Abernethy to Washington. Not only is the developer financially responsible, but all utilities and roads onsite are private with a public use easement which means they are also responsible for long term maintenance placing and are, therefore, not a financial burden on public works.

• Helps address the housing shortage with production of 500-600 apartments.

• Provides funding to address the long-term needs for managing and monitoring environmental impacts from the landfill.

• Preserves 4-6 acres for natural infiltration and stormwater management, and recreates the watershed that originally was present here, potentially supplying runoff to such areas as the Cove to help resolve the hazardous algae blooms.

• Based on ECO Northwest’s independent analysis of the land use application that was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission, this project is forecasted to create:

o 3,061 construction related jobs

o 988 new full/part time jobs when operational

o $153.9 million in direct labor income

o $77.1 million in annual gross economic activity

o $33.8 million in labor income from new jobs

o $115 million annual gross receipts

o $3.3 million annual local property tax revenues

While Mr. Williams is entitled to his opinion, we feel it is important that decisions regarding this development be fact-based and we appreciate the opportunity to respond with those facts.