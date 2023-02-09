ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Kurtz Named CAA Offensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Delaware men's lacrosse red-shirt senior attackman Tye Kurtz was named the Colonial Athletic Association's offensive player of the week, the league announced on Monday. Kurtz led the offense in goals (five), points (six), and shots (13) to help the Blue Hens open the season with a...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Softball Rallies for Two More Wins on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The University of Delaware softball team used timely hitting on Saturday to come away with two more wins at the 2023 Bearkat Classic, hosted by Sam Houston State. The Blue Hens defeated UTSA 4-2 in the first game before rallying for a 7-4 win over Northwestern State to improve to 4-0 on the young season.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Delaware Announces Pledge Per Win Campaign for Baseball Program

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware Athletics Department is bringing back the Pledge Per Win campaign for the 2023 baseball season. Fans will have the opportunity to assist the program by pledging a specific amount for every Blue Hen victory this spring. Each donation will make a direct...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Pippin Shines As Women’s Basketball Rolls Past UNCW, 83-47

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team put on a show in front of the Bob Carpenter Center fans of 1,209 when hosting UNCW (4-18, 1-10 CAA) Friday evening as part of the Black History Month Legacy Game. The Blue Hens (13-9, 6-5 CAA) put together another game that featured five double-digit scorers headlined by Makayla Pippin's career night that solidified the double-digit 83-47 home victory over the Seahawks. Tonight's victory extends Delaware's winning streak to seven games against UNCW while the 36 point win was their largest margin of victory since defeating Chestnut Hill 87-48 in last year's season opener on Nov. 9. 2021.
NEWARK, DE

