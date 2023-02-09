NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team put on a show in front of the Bob Carpenter Center fans of 1,209 when hosting UNCW (4-18, 1-10 CAA) Friday evening as part of the Black History Month Legacy Game. The Blue Hens (13-9, 6-5 CAA) put together another game that featured five double-digit scorers headlined by Makayla Pippin's career night that solidified the double-digit 83-47 home victory over the Seahawks. Tonight's victory extends Delaware's winning streak to seven games against UNCW while the 36 point win was their largest margin of victory since defeating Chestnut Hill 87-48 in last year's season opener on Nov. 9. 2021.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO