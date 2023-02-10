Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Local woman creates one-of-a-kind designs at her boutique, Gg Collections

By Cassandra McShepard,

7 days ago
Deborah Render, fashion designer and owner of Gg Collections, was born to create. Though in business for 29 years, Deborah started designing clothes for Barbie dolls at age 5.

Deborah shared that as a child, she was spanked for using her mother’s curtains and tablecloths to make doll clothes and finally, at age 8, her mother took her fabric shopping.

“I guess she just got tired and realized, this girl has something, let’s go to the fabric store," said Deborah.

Armed with her own sewing machine and fabric, Deborah dressed her dolls, and before long, her friends were asking her to design clothes for their dolls too.

Now, many years later, Deborah still finds joy in creating one-of-a-kind designs for Gg’s.

“Gg stands for gorgeous girls, no matter your size, shape, or height, we are all Gg’s," said Deborah. “It’s a God-given gift. I’ve had no formal training in design.”

With her gift, Deborah designs and produces one-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry, and hats. She also embellishes handbags and shoes to complete the look.

The thing that most impresses me is Deborah does all the work herself while maintaining a storefront. Deborah, aka Gg, is a true hidden gem.

The store is located at 5201 W. North Avenue in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit their website.

